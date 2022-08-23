Instacart clears path to IPO

Instacart’s accelerating growth in 2022 could clear the final brush between it and a public offering, providing the technology and startup market with something akin to a countdown to the U.S. IPO window being kicked open by a major unicorn.

The foodstuff delivery service has expanded its offerings over time to include a grocer-focused software platform and advertising services. Its expanded product mix and growth in consumer demand for its core grocery delivery service helped Instacart grow more rapidly in Q2 2022 than it managed in the first quarter of this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

With Instacart expected to go public later this year, news of its improving financial performance sets the stage for an S-1 filing.