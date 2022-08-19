After CNN+ shutdown, Discovery+ adds a CNN Originals hub to its U.S. service

Today, Discovery+ subscribers in the U.S. get access to over 800 episodes of CNN content through a dedicated CNN Originals hub. The network’s three brands — CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series — will provide viewers with a selection of titles such as “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “Real Life Nightmare,” “Death Row Stories,” “Race for the Vaccine,” among others.

Subscribers can access the hub within the Discovery+ app or on the web. Supported devices include Amazon Fire devices, iOS devices, Apple TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, Roku devices, Android TVs, and other Android devices.

According to the company, the hub will get an initial offering of CNN Originals for viewers to stream, with select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series added later. More titles will be announced in a few months.

The announcement was initially made earlier this month, ahead of Warner Bros Discovery’s second-quarter results. The news also comes five months after the CNN+ streaming service was quickly shut down, most likely disappointing the 10,000 or more people streaming the service for the one month it had been in existence.

Now CNN fans can stream the content on Discovery+ at $4.99 per month, along with a variety of other documentaries, home improvement shows, true crime, lifestyle, and other content from networks Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, and Food Network.

CNN+ would only have CNN content at $5.99, so having the hub on Discovery+ is a much better value.

“True crime, food, and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” JB Perrette, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming, said in a statement at the beginning of August.

Other titles on the new hub include “1968: The Year That Changed America,” “American Dynasties: The Kennedys,” “American Style,” “The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power,” “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” “Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World,” “Crimes of the Century,” “Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies” (Seasons 1-3), “Diana,” “First Ladies,” “Nomad with Carlton McCoy,” “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe,” “The People v. The Klan,” “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (Seasons 1-6), “Beyond Reasonable Doubt,” “The Dead Wives Club,” “The Killer Truth,” and lots more.

There will also be select titles from the CNN Special Reports collection like “Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection.”

With CNN+ gone, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to integrate CNN Originals into its streaming strategy both with this new dedicated hub on Discovery+ as well as by adding titles to HBO Max. The CNN Original “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” is premiering on HBO Max this fall.

On September 30, HBO Max will also gain content from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, such as the titles “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “The Lost Kitchen,” and “Restoration Road with Clint Harp.”

In the second quarter of 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery reported that the total number of direct-to-consumer subscribers across HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+ was 92.1 million.