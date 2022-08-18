Work exchange your way to TechCrunch Disrupt for free

Ever wonder what it takes to produce a world-class tech conference? Here’s your chance to find out by helping us bring TechCrunch Disrupt to life on October 18–20. Apply to volunteer for work exchange, and you’ll earn a free pass to all three days of the show.

That free pass gives you access to the full Disrupt experience — the Disrupt stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the Discovery stage, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — and the Startup Battlefield competition.

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an unforgettable experience for everyone. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, stuff goodie bags, place signage, scan tickets or help with pre-marketing activities.

Here’s what you need to know before you sign up to volunteer, and if you can meet the following criteria, we want to hear from you:

Be available October 17–20.

Attend a mandatory orientation on Monday, October 17 at Moscone Center.

Work a minimum of 10 hours during the entire conference, starting from October 17 (the day before the conference starts) to October 20. You’ll find volunteer shift availability in the application. If we select you for some pre-event opportunities, they will count toward your hours.

You might be scheduled for an 8- to 9-hour shift, or you might be scheduled with two separate shifts of 4 to 5 hours each. Shifts can start as early as 6:30 a.m. PDT or end as late as 8:30 p.m. PDT.

You must provide your own housing and transportation.

Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

Read the volunteer FAQ for more information.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free pass. Save money, gain valuable experience and still have plenty of time to take in all the startup goodness Disrupt offers. Apply to volunteer before October 3 to get your free pass, and we’ll see you in San Francisco!