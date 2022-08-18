HBO Max is removing 36 titles and creators are not happy

HBO Max is continuing its content removal spree with 36 titles going off the service this week including 20 of its in-house productions. Other titles include originals from HBO and Cartoon Network along with a few acquired titles. The development first reported by Variety noted that this move was aligned with the big HBO Max-Discovery+ merger slotted to take place next year.
In order to prepare for the merger, the company has been silently removing titles for some weeks now. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max will start showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network starting September 30.
“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” the firm said in a statement to Variety. We have reached out to HBO Max to learn when exactly these titles will be removed.
The company is likely removing titles to cut costs and make way for newer titles in the combined service. While it’s just a money-saving tactic for the streaming giants, creatives are worried that their hard work in creating shows will be wasted because of executive decisions.
Julia Pot, the creator the of animated show “Summer Camp Island” said on Twitter that the makers didn’t have much information about the reasons behind this move. We have asked HBO Max for a comment on its communication with creators, and we will update the story if we hear back.
Here is the full list of titles being removed from the service:
HBO Max and HBO Originals
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Generation
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- My Mom, Your Dad
- My Dinner with Herve
- Odo
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Summer Camp Island
- Share
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny
- Theodosia
- Tig n’ Seek
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
Cartoon Network
- Dodo
- Elliott From Earth
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Mighty Magiswords
- OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
Licensed Titles
- Detention Adventure”
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Squish