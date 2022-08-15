Startup yachts, Adam Neumann and wait what year is it again?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Natasha took over Equity Monday this week alongside Grace, as Alex enjoys some always-deserved vacation. Thankfully, there was way too much to get into. So much so that I recommend you listening to this podcast immediately before a whole news cycle breaks.
Here’s what we got into:
- Morning markets update, which is somewhat a story about reaction to China’s slowing economy.
- For our big tech news item to start the week, Amanda Silberling dropped in to talk to us about Unity saying “thank you, next” to a $20B merger offer from Applovin. I’ll add in that it’s not the only billion-dollar+ merger that fell through recently. How’s that for Unity?
- I talked about Adam Neumann’s new startup, which just landed Andreessen Horowitz’s largest check to date at a billion dollar valuation. Deep breaths, friends, the reaction is part of the point.
- Then I got into a WebMD alternate with quality as its differentiator.
- I end with bad news for Peloton employees and good news for Atlanta’s early-stage entrepreneurs.
As always, you can follow Equity on Twitter @equitypod and me at @nmasc_. We are back Wednesday! Chat soon!
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.