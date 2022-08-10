Nonprofits reap significant savings on discount passes to TC Disrupt

Nonprofits need and build tech, too. No matter whether you’re buying it or building it, a nonprofit budget stretches only so far. We understand, and it’s why we offer nonprofit organizations (along with students, government and military employees) a sweet discount on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.

Buy now, save more: Buy your Disrupt pass now and save $200 before prices go up on September 16.

The only thing discounted about your Disrupt experience is the price. Your pass provides access to all three days and a full slate of speakers, presentations and interviews. We’re talking all the curated programming across the Disrupt stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the Discovery stage, breakout sessions and roundtables. Your pass also includes:

Access to the exhibition floor and the Startup Battlefield 200

The Startup Battlefield pitch competition

Both 1:1 and Speed Networking with our event app

A searchable attendee list

Small group workshops/roundtables

Dinner for Six networking and select evening receptions

The fine print: This discount is for verified nonprofit and government/military employees or students. When you check in on-site at the Disrupt registration desk, you must provide proof of your organization’s 501(c)(3) designation or your government or student ID. If you don’t provide that info, you’ll pay the full on-site ticket price ($1,995).

Okay, back to the good stuff. Navigating the show is easier than ever, and our event mobile app places all of Disrupt at your fingertips. Use it to:

Explore the agenda

Create your personal Disrupt schedule

Watch the Disrupt stage livestream

Discover Startup Battlefield 200 companies and sponsors

Connect/schedule meetings with attendees

Find your way around the venue

View videos on demand

Take part in virtual Speed Networking sessions

Note: We’ll email the login/download instructions for the app to all registered pass holders in early October. Start connecting and expanding your network before Disrupt even begins!

Why do people keep flocking to Disrupt? Here’s what just one founder told us:

“There was always something interesting going on in one of the breakout rooms, and I was impressed by the quality of the people participating. Partners in well-known VC firms spoke, they were accessible, and they shared smart, insightful nuggets. You will not find this level of people accessible and in one place anywhere else.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Take advantage of a significant discount available for nonprofits, students, and government and military employees. Buy your reduced-price pass before prices go up on September 16, and you’ll save $200.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.