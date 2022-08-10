Apple announces ‘Beats x Kim’ collab, but all I see is shapewear

Apple and Kim Kardashian announced their first collaboration this week, taking the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds to new, nude-toned heights.

In hues so neutral they could make even Sir Jony Ive blush, Apple said the buds will come in three flavors: “moon,” “dune” and “earth.” They’ll debut on Apple.com on August 16 and “in limited quantities” at some Apple Stores and third-party retailers the next day.

If this collab tugs at your heart strings, the Kardashian-approved buds will set you back $200, or $20 more than the standard Beats Fit Pro cost lately. The minimal colors are all that’s new, and they appear to have been plucked right out of a lookbook for SKIMS, the shapewear company Kardashian launched (and quickly rebranded) in 2019.

“Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in,” said Kim Kardashian in an ad for the buds. “I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors.”

Apple acquired Beats from Dr. Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine back in 2014 for a cool $3 billion.

‘Where can I find them?’

Featuring the same innards that launched in November 2021, Apple said it will sell the special-edition buds in nine countries. Here’s where folks can pick up a pair (listed alphabetically).

Australia: David Jones

Canada: Apple.com, Amazon and SSENSE

China: Lane Crawford and WeChat

France: Apple.com, an Apple Store in Paris (Champs-Élysées) and Galeries Lafayette

Germany: Apple.com, an Apple store in Berlin (Kurfürstendamm) and Zalando

Japan: Apple.com

Switzerland: Zalando

UK: Apple.com, Amazon, an Apple Store in London (Regent St.) and Selfridges

U.S.: Apple.com and Amazon, as well as at Apple Stores in Los Angeles (at the Grove, Tower Theater and 3rd St. Promenade locations), New York (5th Ave. and Soho), Miami (Aventura) and Chicago (Michigan Ave.).