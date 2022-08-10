Founders, whales and the sea change in the entrepreneurial energy Equity x Found collab went exactly as chaotic as you expected

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: Despite all the dollars and deals out there, does a drop in activation energy change how many entrepreneurs we’ll see in the early-stage market?

But, we’re not alone! Found co-hosts Jordan Crook and Darrell Etherington hopped on the mics to do a rare cross-over episode with us. They spend every week on Found talking to early-stage founders about everything from origin stories, to pivots, to some of the hardest decisions that leaders need to make these days. Big thanks to the duo for joining us, and without further ado, here’s what we got to:

Who is succeeding right now, and what are the types of founders that we’re seeing more often?

Is there anything that can be done differently when it comes to activating unlikely founders?

How do you square up a need for more business fundamentals with an asset class designed for rocketships?

Risk, luck and what the heck do whales and fizzy water have to do with this?

