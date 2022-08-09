Twitter says internal systems change to blame for partial outage

Twitter has confirmed that an “internal systems change” was to blame for its partial outage today. Earlier today, the social network confirmed that some were having problems accessing the social network and that it was working to fix the issue. Twitter has since rolled back the internal systems change.

Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicated that problems began around 2 p.m. EDT. Users reported problems with both the app and web versions of the platform, with some saying they were being logged out or were unable load their home feed.

We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn't go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

“We fixed it,” the company said in a tweet. “We made an internal systems change that didn’t go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that!”

Update 08/09/2022 3:10 p.m. EDT: Article was updated to include information about the cause of the outage.