Ethereum co-founder sees role diminishing as blockchain becomes increasingly decentralized

As the layer-1 blockchain Ethereum continues to focus on a road map toward greater decentralization, its co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, thinks that moment might come sooner than expected.

In the early days after Ethereum’s launch in 2015, Buterin said he was doing development and research, but now there are more than a dozen researchers and multiple development teams that have taken control of the project, giving him and others a chance to step back from a prominent role over the blockchain.

“I think even today, we’re at the point where the Ethereum project can function completely without me.” Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin

“The amount of stuff that I have to do just keeps on decreasing more and more every six months,” Buterin shared in a press meeting with TechCrunch during the Korea Blockchain Week 2022. “We’re definitely getting to a point where Ethereum is just far more decentralized now than it was three years ago, and I expect it to be far more decentralized three years from now than it is today.