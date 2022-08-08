This week on The TechCrunch Podcast we’re talking to Natasha Mascarenhas about YC’s decision to shrink their startup cohort and the recent layoffs at On Deck. Then we’re joined by Rebecca Bellan to talk about the disappearance of Bolt Mobility. And as always, we’ll catch you up on the tech news you may have missed this week.

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week: