Google now lets merchants add an ‘Asian-owned’ label to their profiles on Maps and Search

Google announced today that it’s adding a new label on Maps and Search that will allow people to identify their business as being Asian-owned. The new label is now available to merchants in the United States with a verified business profile on Google. Once a business adds the label on their Business Profile, users will be able to see the attribute on Search on Maps.

Today’s update builds on the Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+ owned business attributes that Google already offers. The company says the new label is another way people can support a diversity of businesses across its products.

On a support page, Google notes that self-identification is optional and is currently only available to retailers based in the United States. Customers are able to filter for businesses using the identity attributes. Merchants can add labels to their business profile by logging into their Merchant Center and navigating to the “Business information” page. From there, you need to find the “About your business” tab and scroll down to the “Business identity attributes.” You can then click the toggle button next to the identity you want to add.

“It’s our hope the Asian-owned attribute brings people together and provides our communities with much-needed recognition: to help them be seen and thrive,” said Leanne Luce, a product manager at Google, in a blog post. “We are excited to spotlight Asian-owned businesses and highlight part of what makes our community unique and important.”

Google says it’s also committed to building up Asian-owned businesses’ digital skills. The company has partnered with the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) to help Asian-owned small businesses grow over the past few years and has helped more than 20,000 Asian-owned businesses. Today, Google is expanding this partnership to help an additional 10,000 Asian-owned small businesses gain digital skills to help them grow their businesses.