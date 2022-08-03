Dear Sophie: How long am I required to stay at my current job after I get my green card?

Dear Sophie,

I’m a software engineer currently on an H-1B. My employer sponsored me for an EB-2 green card, and my application has been approved, but I’m still waiting for a decision on my application to register for permanent residence.

I want to leave my employer and do something completely different. Can I transfer my green card to another employer in a different field and position, or should I stick it out in my current position until I receive my green card?

If I should stick it out, how long should I stay with my current employer after I receive my green card?

— Craving Change

Dear Craving,

As my dad (also an immigration lawyer) would always say, here is one of those classic lawyer answers: “It depends.”

It’s so exciting when a company is willing to sponsor you for a green card, but things can change fast, especially in the Valley. The past two years have been a time of self-reflection and reassessment. Thanks for reaching out, and here’s an overview of some of the general options.

Can I transfer my green card?

The American Competitiveness in the Twenty-First Century Act (AC21) makes it possible for some professionals to transfer their employment-sponsored green card process from one original employer to another without giving up their “spot in line.”

It has various conditions, such as: