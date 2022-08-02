How NFTs fit into the comic book creator economy

Hello and welcome back to Found, the podcast where we share the stories behind the startups.

In this episode, we’re talking about the crseator economy and one of the most neglected creator categories—the comic book. Comics are the foundation for so many movies, TV shows, and video games however creators still struggle to be fairly compensated for their material. Chris Giliberti founded Zestworld, a creator-centered platform that offers solutions for the artist to publish their work, manage commissioned artwork, and own their IP and lisencing. In this episode Chris and Darrell nerd out about upcoming projects, the best ways to monetize digital custom art through the blockchain, and building a community online that feels like walking through your local comic book store. Jordan is also there, just not nerding out because she has yet to find the comic book for her.

