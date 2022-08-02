Yelp updates its Android app with a redesigned home feed and map-based search

Yelp updating its Android app to introduce a new vertical Home Feed and search results with maps for better restaurant discovery, following last year’s release of a similar update for Yelp’s iOS users.

The company said the new vertical feed features highlights from local businesses and popular dishes from the restaurants around you. Yelp also plans to soon feature user-generated content, like reviews, on the app’s home screen.

The Android redesign also brings an updated map to explore functionality to bring a visual element to search. This comes after Instagram rolled out a searchable map experience for place discovery last month.

The changes arrive at a time when younger generations are searching and discovering more places of business through social networks and visual content, instead of more traditional utility-like services. At a recent conference, for example, Google’s Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan noted that younger users are turning to apps like Instagram and TikTok to find new places.

With the update, Yelp redesigned the sign-up page and business pages with a focus on highlighting photos. The company said it also made backend improvements for a snappier app experience.

“In addition to our improved homepage, search results, and business pages, we’ve also made significant enhancements on the backend to improve app load times, significantly reduce app errors, and provide a better overall app experience. Users can also expect to see new Android updates roll out faster in the future,” Yelp noted in a statement.

Yelp’s new update is rolling out to Android users in 900 U.S-based cities in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, the company expanded its partnership with Hazel Analytics to show accurate health ratings across 700,000 business pages.