Instagram is being MySpaced by TikTok and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, Becca Szkutak comes on to talk about the fraught state of extension rounds for many early-stage startups and Devin Coldewey about upcoming changes to Instagram that a lot of users agree will make the app much worse. And as always, Darrell will catch you up on the tech news you may have missed this week.
Articles from the episode:
- Instagram to walk back full-screen home feed and temporarily reduce recommended posts
- Instagram gets worse with dark patterns lifted from TikTok
- Every startup wants an extension round, but there aren’t enough to go around
Other news from the week: