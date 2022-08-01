To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The regulatory environment surrounding crypto is shifting in the US as the SEC takes aim at major players in the web3 world, promising to shake up business as usual with aggressive action. David Nage discusses how regulatory scrutiny is impacting venture investment in web3. It’s a great conversation with Lucas and Anita on this week’s episode of Chain Reaction, for you podcast fans!

Oui Capital, an Africa-focused VC firm based in Lagos and Massachusetts, announced today that it has completed the first closing of its $30 million second fund, Tage reports. The firm seeks to strengthen its presence on the continent.

Build a solid deck for your quarterly board meetings



Board meetings are great for getting feedback on your progress and your plans for the future, but what’s the best way to tell them what’s going on?

According to Ridge Ventures partner Yousuf Khan, often the best and simplest way to “ensure you’re providing board members with the information they want to see is to just ask them.”

“Reaching out to your board not only helps provide a sense of direction, it also gives you the opportunity to build your relationship. People appreciate the opportunity to weigh in,” he says.

Khan also lays out seven tips for building a presentation to give your board updates on your progress, plans, the product and financials.

Hyundai is considering acquiring the South Korea–based lidar-free autonomous mobility platform 42dot. A spokesperson of 42dot told Kate that the startup is in talks, but cautioned that terms, including stake size and deal valuation, haven’t materialized yet.

In one of the head-scratchiest moves in a while, Spotify announced it will introduce a Play button and a Shuffle button at the top of albums’ playlists to make it easier to play the music the way you like, Sarah reports. Plot twist: the separate buttons are only available to paid subscribers. As Sarah concludes, “Streamers may be disappointed to find out that what should be an app update in favor of better usability is oddly being sold to them as a reason to upgrade.”

