Stocks with friends

Several startups want to make it easier and friendlier for individuals to buy stocks. But isn’t pandemic-era stock picking just a bad habit that’d better be left behind? And what would safer bets look like? Let’s jump in. — Anna

Connecting new retail investors

From Netflix to Peloton, companies that enjoyed strong tailwinds at the peak of the pandemic aren’t exactly doing great right now. And yet, investors don’t seem to think that neobrokers will follow the same path.