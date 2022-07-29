What do Big Tech earnings tell us about the health of consumer demand?

How healthy is the market for technology products today?

The question is too broad. Large markets can have varying internal results that contrast with top-line numbers. An example of this from recent history is disparate results in venture capital activity we’ve noted around the world. While the aggregate venture market is slowing, we’ve also seen pockets of strength in certain regions. Are tech sales similar?

Some secular trends are powering technology growth. The movement off of on-prem solutions to public cloud providers, for example, among enterprise customers. As we learned when COVID-19 was driving lockdowns around the world a few years back, economic downturns don’t necessarily impact most of the tech world as much as they do other parts of the global economy. (This is perhaps why software valuations have stopped losing ground, despite a worsening global macroeconomic profile.)

But that’s the business perspective. What about consumers? How are the folks out there doing? Today we’re taking a look inside Big Tech results from the week to try to answer that particular question, which relates directly to startups hoping to serve the same consumer demands.