Twitter’s new tests allow you to post images, videos and GIFs in one tweet

Twitter is starting a new test that allows users to post images, videos and GIFs in one multimedia tweet. Until now, users could post only one form of media per tweet. But this new format will shake things up and let people combine multiple formats in one tweet.

The company confirmed the test and said it’s available to some users for a limited time. It added that accounts can add tags to both photos and videos in the tweet.

“We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,” the company said in a statement.

While some users have tweeted about the feature, it’s not clear how different media would look like in a single tweet. We have asked Twitter for more details.

If we go by screenshots from the app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi back in April, users will see different media in a carousel in the tweet composer, and they can easily remove or add them or change their order.

#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time 👀 pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

Twitter’s been running a number of limited tests over the last few months. Earlier this week, it announced it’s experimenting with a MySpace-like status feature that lets you attach a tag like “Hot take,” “Unpopular opinion” or “Vacation Mode.”

I don't know how twitter managed to release a more embarrassing and unusable feature than cotweets in the same month but here it is. these are all the statuses you can use. no custom statuses allowed pic.twitter.com/2BPwku1qi1 — Takes Of Vesperia (@coolranchzaku) July 27, 2022

Earlier this month, it also began testing a co-authored tweet function called Co-Tweets and custom timelines built by developers.