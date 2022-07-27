Cybersecurity vendor Entrust tells customers data was stolen during June cyberattack

Minneapolis-based cybersecurity giant Entrust has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack last month.

Entrust, which describes itself as a global leader in identities, payments and data protection, told TechCrunch that an “unauthorized party” was able to access parts of its system that are used for the internal operations on June 18.

“We promptly began an investigation with the assistance of a leading third-party cybersecurity firm and have informed law enforcement,” Ken Kadet, vice president of communications at Entrust, said in a statement. “While our investigation is ongoing, we have found no indication to date that the issue has affected the operation or security of our products and services, which are run in separate, air-gapped environments from our internal systems and are fully operational.”

Cybersecurity researcher Dominic Alvieri obtained and published a July 6 notice sent to Entrust customers, which cited Entrust CEO Todd Wilkinson saying that “some files were taken from our internal systems.”

“As we continue to investigate the issue, we will contact you directly if we learn information that we believe would affect the security of the products and services we provide to your organization,” Wilkinson added in its note to customers.

When asked by TechCrunch, Entrust declined to confirm if data was stolen or say what kind of data was stolen. Entrust also would not say if the intrusion was related to ransomware. It doesn’t appear any ransomware gang has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Entrust says on its website that it has more than 10,000 customers, including Microsoft, VMware and a number of U.S. government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Treasury.

While bruising for any cybersecurity company facing its own data security incident, Entrust is not the first cybersecurity giant to be breached this year. Back in March, authentication giant Okta admitted that 366 corporate customers, or about 2.5% of its customer base, were impacted by a security breach that allowed hackers to access the company’s internal network. And in 2020, cybersecurity insurance giant CNA was hit by ransomware.