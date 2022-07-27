Dear Sophie: Should co-founders on OPT, STEM OPT pursue H-1Bs?

​​Here’s another edition of “Dear Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

Dear Sophie,

My two co-founders and I are on OPT and STEM OPT. We’re all from India and are considering the H-1B lottery.

How can we structure our immigration compliance? Any advice for planning?

— Tenacious Trio

Dear Tenacious,

Thanks for reaching out to me with your questions. Before I dive into them — and for a bit of context — here is some background on the annual H-1B lottery.

H-1B lottery 101

In 2020, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) implemented a new electronic registration process for the H-1B. That began a new process in which employers register each H-1B candidate online and pay a $10 registration fee. Before 2020, employers were required to submit a completed H-1B petition for each candidate — a very costly and time-consuming process.

The easier and less costly electronic H-1B lottery process is wonderful but resulted in a dramatic rise in the number of lottery registrants. This year, USCIS received 483,927 registrations, a 57% increase from 2021. Every year, 85,000 H-1B visas are available in the lottery — 20,000 for individuals with a master’s degree or higher and 65,000 for those with a bachelor’s degree. Given that Congress has not increased the number of H-1B visas available in the lottery, the chances of being selected in the lottery dropped to about 23% in 2022 from about 32% in 2019.