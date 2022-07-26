Only four days left to snag early-bird savings on Disrupt passes

Tick tock, early-stage startup enthusiasts. TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 — the very height of pumpkin spice season. However, your chance to score early-bird passes (and soak up serious savings) disappears in just four short-but-sweaty days of summer.

The TC editors are hard at work crafting a superb roster of speakers, presentations, panel discussions and roundtables, but it’s a bit early for the full agenda. Still, we can share some of the speakers and topics designed to help you build a successful startup. Check out just some of the presentations you’ll find on the TechCrunch + stage.

How to Build Your Early VC Network: Turning Social Capital into Financial Capital — with Nik Milanović (This Week in Fintech), Josh Ogundu (Heart to Heart) and Gefen Skolnick (Couplet Coffee): If you haven’t heard of Nik, Josh or Gefen, where have you been? These founders are not only building interesting companies, but they’re also taking a forward approach to making noise on social media. We want to dive into how being a public person can help founders build a future public company. This panel should be both informative and lots of fun.

How to Raise in 2022 if You Are Not Located in a Major Hub — with Mike Asem (M25), Rich Wong (Accel) and Elizabeth Yin (Hustle Fund): Sure, you no longer have to be located in Silicon Valley, let alone California, to build a startup or raise money. But there are still areas with more venture capitalists per square mile than others with far fewer. We’re bringing together three VCs — who either live and invest in or who simply invest in more up-and-coming geographies — to chat about raising outside of traditional startup hubs. We think it’s going to rock.

How to Compete Without Losing Your Mind or Runway When Cash Is Expensive — with Eric Glyman (Ramp) and Thejo Kote (Airbase):

We love a competitive startup category here at TechCrunch. Watching startups go head-to-head is fascinating and illuminating, but for startups in hot sectors with big markets, competing can be very expensive. So how should startups that have incumbents to take on, or that have other startups to best or both approach the balance between growth and spend this year? We’re gathering a few CEOs with a little bit of experience on the matter to help guide more early-stage founders.

