Well that’s one way to do propaganda : The search engine giant Google was hit with $375 million by Russia for failing to take down certain content, Ivan writes. Much of it was on YouTube and was related to the country’s invasion and subsequent war with Ukraine. The fine came a month after Roskomnadzor, Russia’s telecommunication watchdog, warned the company it could face penalties for violating local laws.

Crunchbase lists almost 1,400 unicorns, but on TechCrunch+, Alex wonders how many unicorns are just ponies now? It’s a question worth asking, as Instacart takes a serious haircut.

Also, a bunch of new funds announced again today. Jacquelyn reports that Tribe Capital raised $25 million to launch a crypto incubator program. AM Ventures raised $100 million for industrial 3D printing, writes Haje. And Valkyrie looks to raise $30 million for its new crypto VC arm, Anita writes.

Can Medicare save the insurtech market?

In 2020, the U.S. spent nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare. Every day, approximately 11,000 people turn 65, making them eligible for Medicare, a federally funded health insurance program that’s enrolling new patients faster than ever.

Companies that can help consumers navigate the complicated Medicare market have a major opportunity: “The average senior must choose between 57 different plan options, and most can’t tell them apart,” said TX Zhuo and James Shecter of Fika Ventures.

They’ve shared their six-point investment thesis with TC+ readers to show how Medicare is the “bright spark” that could light up “the entire insurtech market.”

If you are looking for an easier way to get through the airport, Alaska Airlines is here to deliver. The airline has a new electronic bag tag that is making everything about checking a bag easier, Frederic writes. We’re not sure this news could have come at a better time considering what we are hearing about flight shortages and thousands of bags being left at airports all over the world.

Another day, another Twitter and Elon Musk story. We aren’t sure which day on the Captain’s Log it is, but a judge ruled that Twitter can proceed and even expedite its trial against Elon Musk, Amanda reports.

Meanwhile, Zack writes about BitSight, a cybersecurity startup that uncovered a handful of vulnerabilities in a popular GPS tracker built by Micodus. The security flaws potentially exposed some million vehicle locations.

