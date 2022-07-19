Chief co-founder is building community for the women who run companies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this episode of Found Live, Chief co-founder and CEO, Carolyn Childers, joins us to talk about leading a company that is focused on good leadership. After a transformative experience with an executive coach who is now her co-founder, Carolyn wanted to create a product that would connect women at the VP and c-suite level with the kind of excellent mentorship she experienced while providing virtual and in-person spaces to develop community.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: