Tesla’s solar roofs have stayed mostly in the dark and other TC news

Darrell Etherington @etherington / 8 hours

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, TC climate writer Harri Weber comes on to talk about Tesla’s underperforming solar roofing business and new TC reporter, Kyle Wiggins, does a deep dive into Butler Hospitality’s recent layoffs and how they are a cautionary tale for other food and hospitality tech businesses. And of course, Darrell gives you a rundown of biggest stories in tech this week

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week:

 