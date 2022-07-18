Tesla’s solar roofs have stayed mostly in the dark and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, TC climate writer Harri Weber comes on to talk about Tesla’s underperforming solar roofing business and new TC reporter, Kyle Wiggins, does a deep dive into Butler Hospitality’s recent layoffs and how they are a cautionary tale for other food and hospitality tech businesses. And of course, Darrell gives you a rundown of biggest stories in tech this week
Articles from the episode:
- Sure, Tesla, a solar trailer
- Tesla reportedly nowhere near goal of installing 1,000 solar roofs a week
- Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
Other news from the week:
- Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a ‘realignment’
- Twitter sues Elon Musk to force him to seal the deal
- Twitter v. Elon brings us a meme-driven lawsuit for the books
- Uber facing lawsuit from dozens of women over sexual assaults by drivers
- YouTube ends Lofi Girl’s two-year-long music stream over bogus DMCA warning