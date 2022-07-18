Slack is increasing prices and changing the way its free plan works

Slack, the chat platform that serves as an online watercooler for oh-so-many teams, is bumping up its monthly price and changing the way its free plan works.

The company announced the changes via blog post this afternoon.

Here’s what’s changing:

If you pay for the “Pro” plan by the month, the price will increase from $8 per user per month to $8.75 per user per month.

If you pay for the “Pro” plan by the year, the price will increase from $6.67 per user per month to $7.25 per user per month.

If you’re on the free plan, they’re changing the way/duration messages are saved. Previously, free Slacks would show the last 10,000 messages and 5 GB worth of uploads. Moving forward it’ll be based on time rather than amount, with Slack showing the last 90 days of messages/uploads regardless of how much or how little is sent.

(Prices above are for U.S. users, but it’ll increase worldwide; the price change chart for other countries is available here.)

Slack notes that the pricing changes only impact “Pro” plan users, so teams on the Business+ plan (which currently costs $12.50 or $15 per user per month) or custom enterprise plans do not seem to be impacted.

Slack says the pricing change — which it says is the “first price increase since [Slack] first launched in 2014” — will go into effect as of September 1st, 2022. The company’s blog post also notes that you can lock in the existing price for an additional year by renewing before September.