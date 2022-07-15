Gain insight from HAX robotics founders at TC Sessions: Robotics

We’re fired up and ready to connect with the global robotics and AI community at TC Sessions: Robotics on July 21. The agenda for this online event is packed with presentations, interviews and robot demos, and our speaker lineup features the brightest minds and makers in the business.

If for some reason you haven’t yet reserved your pass to this free conference, simply register here.

Back to those bright minds and makers. That group includes investors and founders, and if you’re interested in raising funds for your startup — and what early-stage startup isn’t — and learning how other founders found their way, don’t miss this breakout session sponsored by SOSV, a global venture capital firm with more than $1 billion in assets under management: Pre-seed to Unicorn: Lessons from HAX Robotics Founders.

As part of SOSV, HAX — the hands-on early stage investor in hard tech — has been making big bets on robotics for 10 years. Today the startup development program is the world’s most active pre-seed investor in robotics.

Tune in to this breakout session for invaluable founder insights across all startup stages and geographies. You’ll hear from HAX partner Garrett Winther and from these HAX founders:

Chiu Chau, co-founder of prolific unicorn Opentrons, an open source lab automation company

Pramod Ghadge, co-founder and CEO of Unbox Robotics, a leading supply chain robotics company specializing in fulfillment and distribution technology

Kate Ma, co-founder and CEO of Neptune Robotics, a company building robots designed to clean biofouling off the hulls of international cargo ships

Faizan Sheikh, CEO and co-founder of Avidbots, a global maker of autonomous cleaning robots

TC Sessions: Robotics, a free online event, takes place July 21. You can catch all of the sessions and join the robotics community online for speed networking, chats and one-on-one meetings. Simply register here for free.