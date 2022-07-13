How to use grants and partnerships to fund early stage robotic startups

Attabotics provides warehouses with a novel robotic solution that is reinventing supply chain management. The company has attracted investment from a wide range of investors, including Gordon Food Service, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension fund, and traditional firms like Coatue Management and Forerunner Ventures. Hear from Scott Gravelle, founder and CEO at Attabotics, about how the company used grants to fund its development, and what Eurie Kim, general partner at Forerunner Ventures, saw in the company that led to an early VC investment round.

This TechCrunch Live event opens on July 13 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.

TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT. Join us! Click here to register for free and gain access to all TechCrunch Live events — including TechCrunch Live, City Spotlight, Startup Pitch Practice, Networking and other TechCrunch community events — with just one registration.