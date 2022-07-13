Vertical farming founder is reimagining agriculture from the ground up

Welcome back to Found, the TechCrunch podcast that brings you the stories behind the startups.

This week’s guest, Bowery Farming founder and CEO Irving Fain wants you to taste the best strawberry you’ve ever had, grown only a few miles from your urban home. As the leading and largest vertical farming company in the U.S, their goal is to make agriculture possible in urban spaces while also making it possible to grow a wide array of crops from anywhere in the world. Darrell and Jordan talk to him about how agtech companies all have a space in the fight against climate change, what led him to start Bowery, and how they are innovating and scaling thoughtfully.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: