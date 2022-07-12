To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Just a ‘realignment’ : Microsoft is the latest Big Tech company to announce layoffs. It’s just a small portion of its workforce — less than 1% of its 180,000-person employee base — and Kyle reports the company said the move was the result of “realigning business groups and roles.” We have a feeling there will be more announcements from other companies doing the same.

: Microsoft is the latest Big Tech company to announce layoffs. It’s just a small portion of its workforce — less than 1% of its 180,000-person employee base — and Kyle reports the company said the move was the result of “realigning business groups and roles.” We have a feeling there will be more announcements from other companies doing the same. Who knew a whiteboard could be so exciting? : Hearth Display, that’s who. The startup brought in $2.8 million to turn your whiteboard into a 27-inch display to show off the family’s to-do list, Ivan writes. It has a bit of a hefty preorder price tag — $499. It comes with 2 years of free software, but better get it now before that becomes $699 with $9 per month for software.

: Hearth Display, that’s who. The startup brought in $2.8 million to turn your whiteboard into a 27-inch display to show off the family’s to-do list, Ivan writes. It has a bit of a hefty preorder price tag — $499. It comes with 2 years of free software, but better get it now before that becomes $699 with $9 per month for software. Hopefully no one was injured: SpaceX’s Starship test last evening ended in an explosion. Darrell has more.

Startups and VC

They say there’s a market wobble in progress, but you wouldn’t think so by the number of new funds and venture firms that got announced today. Six of them, in fact:

Whew! That was a lot of new funds all in one day. Don’t worry, though, we have some nonfund news too:

M13’s Karl Alomar: Six strategies for leading startups through a downturn

Basic best practices will not help your company endure this winter, so we invited M13 managing partner Karl Alomar to join us on a Twitter Space to discuss six strategies for leading startups through a downturn:

Using “ruthless prioritization” to find proof points.

Investors still expect “healthy growth.”

Why founders need to secure 24+ months of runway.

How to talk to your investors about pivoting.

When it’s okay to leave money on the table.

What you need to do differently to fundraise during a downturn.

Based on his time leading startups through the dot-com implosion in 2000 and the 2008 Great Recession, Alomar says it’s critical for founders to be strategic and not reactive.

“The decisions you make in your business are going to affect all the people that work for you, so you have to be able to manage and communicate across all those stakeholders very effectively,” he said.

Big Tech Inc.

Walmart’s new agreement with Canoo to order 4,500 electric vehicles for last-mile delivery seems to have come at a good time for Canoo. Kirsten writes that in May, the company was warning investors that it might not have enough money to stay in business. The news also gave Canoo a nice bump to its share price.

In the latest saga involving Twitter, the social media giant’s lawyers are calling Elon Musk’s attempt to get out of an acquisition deal “invalid and wrongful,” Ivan writes. All of this drama is dragging Twitter shares down with it. Meanwhile, Twitter is letting users “unmention” themselves in tweets, Aisha reports. We’re thinking Twitter wishes it could unmention itself from all this nonsense.

We are your place for all things Spotify. First, Amanda has coverage of the company acquiring music guessing game Heardle. Definitely something to help you bone up for that next music trivia game night. Then we have Ivan writing about Spotify expanding its video podcast publishing feature to an additional six countries.