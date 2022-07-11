Will Mars be ruled by Elon Musks’ ever-growing brood? And other TC news

This week on The TechCrunch Podcast I give you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech, and sit down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, I talk with Zack Whittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode, and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.

Please note, we recorded this episode before news broke of Elon’s attempt to terminate his deal to acquire Twitter. Read Taylor Hatmaker’s coverage here to stay up to date.

