This week on The TechCrunch Podcast I give you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech, and sit down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, I talk with Zack Whittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode, and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.
Please note, we recorded this episode before news broke of Elon’s attempt to terminate his deal to acquire Twitter. Read Taylor Hatmaker’s coverage here to stay up to date.
Articles from the episode:
- Apple says Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 will help block government spyware attacks
- Former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani is found guilty
Other news from the week:
- Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal
- Things get messy for Elon Musk with report about new twins he shares with Neuralink exec
- A huge data leak of 1 billion records exposes China’s vast surveillance state
- Hotel giant Marriott confirms yet another data breach
- Apple reportedly plans to launch an ‘extreme sports’ Apple Watch with a larger screen and metal casing