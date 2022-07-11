Spotify brings real-time lyrics to Google Nest Hub

Around nine months after bringing real-time lyrics to Android, iOS, smart TVs, game consoles, and desktops, Spotify has now introduced them to the Nest Hub, Google’s smart device for the home, as well as other Google Assistant smart displays.

9to5Google and Reddit users noticed this rollout a few days ago.

Spotify and Google haven’t offered a comment.

To access real-time lyrics on Nest Hub devices, you tap the lyrics icon on the bottom-right corner of the screen. The feature lets users listen to music on Spotify while simultaneously watching a stream of lyrics on screen. It works for both Premium Spotify subscribers and members with Spotify Free accounts.

Spotify rolled out support for real-time lyrics on other devices back in November, so Nest Hub owners have had to live without the feature for quite some time. Now that smart displays have joined the list of devices compatible with Spotify live lyrics, users can have a mini-karaoke sesh since the lyrics are highlighted on the screen as they are being played.

Spotify tested its real-time lyrics back in 2019. The following year, the feature was initially launched in 26 worldwide markets across Southeast Asia, India, and Latin America.

Rivals such as Deezer, Apple Music, and Amazon Music have had the same real-time lyrics feature on their respective platforms for years. YouTube Music added lyrics support for Android and iOS devices in 2020, however, users must manually scroll through them (lame).

An alternative to the Amazon Echo, Google’s smart display Nest Hub is available in a range of sizes. Users who want the best sound should get Google Nest Hub Max which has a 10-inch display, making it easier for those with worsening eyes to see their favorite lyrics better and save themselves from embarrassment at parties.

Google Nest Hub (2nd-Gen) has a 7-inch display and isn’t known for its quality of sound like the Nest Hub Max is. When the second-generation model was released, Google boosted the bass by 50%, which was a significant improvement from the first-generation model.