Max Q: Grounded

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, we’ll be less than 24 hours away from the release of the first images captured by James Webb Space Telescope. In this issue:

CAPSTONE loses, then reestablishes, communication with Earth

Rocket Lab offers next-day shipping to space

News from Virgin Galactic, SpaceX and more

NASA’s CAPSTONE CubeSat is “happy and healthy” after reestablishing communications with Earth, bringing to an end a nerve-wracking 24-hour period in which the spacecraft was out of touch with ground communications.

Loss of communication occurred just one day after CAPSTONE deployed from Rocket Lab’s Lunar Photon booster. CAPSTONE was operating as normal for the first 11 hours after its detachment from Photon, successfully deploying its solar arrays and communicating with a Deep Space Network (DSN) ground station in Madrid, Spain. (DNS is an international series of massive radio antennas operated by NASA for supporting deep space missions.)

During commissioning activities of the CubeSat’s communications system, DSN officials noted some inconsistent data; while the team attempted to access diagnostic data to investigate this issue further, they sent an “improperly formatted command” that made CAPSTONE’s radio fail to work, NASA explained on July 7. The fault detection system built into the spacecraft should’ve rebooted the radio, but it didn’t due to a separate fault in the flight software. Eventually, the flight software cleared the fault, thus allowing CAPSTONE to reestablish communication with Earth.

CAPSTONE went on to successfully complete its first “TCM burn,” the first in a series of maneuvers the CubeSat must conduct to ensure it stays on the right track for eventual insertion in its final test orbit around the moon.

Rocket Lab is launching a new program to allow satellite customers to turn up with their payload and have it in orbit in as little as 24 hours.

The Responsive Space Program is a little more structured than that, of course. A company couldn’t just show up to Rocket Lab’s launch complex with a big check and a satellite. But it does mean that companies that are part of the program can collaborate with Rocket Lab on their specific launch needs, such as reference orbits and integration specifications.

“From that point on, Rocket Lab remains in a state of readiness with rockets and satellites on standby, awaiting a notice from the customer to integrate and launch,” the company said. “From arrival at the launch site, payload integration, encapsulation and launch can be completed in as little as 24 hours.”

More news from TC

Virgin Galactic has tapped Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two new “motherships,” the aircraft that carry Virgin’s spaceplanes to launch altitude.

has tapped Boeing subsidiary to build two new “motherships,” the aircraft that carry Virgin’s spaceplanes to launch altitude. Starlink service is now available on yachts, in a new service called Starlink Maritime.

…and beyond

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo of the week

Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider forwarding it to a friend.