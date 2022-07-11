Cost cutting, layoffs remain leading startup themes

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest, boldest and baddest technology news. After some holiday weeks, we are back on an actual Monday! What a treat. Here’s what we got into:
- Stocks are off around the world, partially due to government action, partially due to the complex web of negative factors that we’ve discussed for months now.
- Cryptos are more staid; if you like bitcoin at $20,000 this is your moment.
- Tiger’s slowdown is no mere blip, TechCrunch reports. The investing powerhouse is going to slow its roll for the rest of 2022, and is looking to raise a new fund.
- Unacademy is looking to cut costs, go public in two years per TechCrunch. And Kadamos raised more capital, marking a pretty quick reload after raising a few months ago.
- Quick Hits: The Uber Files are a mess, layoffs aren’t solving a talent crunch in Southeast Asia, and fintech staffing cuts are starting to pile up.
