Your fundraising pitch deck needs appendices. Here’s why

From the sample pitch decks in my pitch deck teardown series, you’d conclude that appendices in pitch decks are rare. That would be inaccurate; I’d estimate that more than 70% of decks used actively in pitching startups to investors include one or more appendices. Moreover, whenever I coach clients on building their pitch decks, we end up with an appendices section almost every time.

So today, let’s break down why you might need an appendix — and detail which slides get relegated to the after-party.