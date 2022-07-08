VCs slow Latin American investments after blowout 2021

The global venture capital slowdown is upon us. It’s just not as bad — yet — as many anticipated, putting the world’s startup market into an odd position, forced to navigate waters that are somewhere between calm and stormy. An uncertain global macroeconomic future and rising interest rates are not helping to explicate the situation.

On a regional basis, however, a clearer picture emerges. In Latin America, for example, the venture slowdown started earlier than in other regions — and has continued, per recent data from Sling Hub and Crunchbase, two startup-focused data companies. Latin America, then, is not proving to be like Europe in Q1 or the United States in Q2 — regions where the general trend of declining venture capital deal value either bucked course or managed a slower-than-anticipated decline.

Despite some recovery in May, a report from the Latin America-focused Sling Hub platform indicates a record-low June for the value of venture capital fundraising. What does that mean for the region moving forward?