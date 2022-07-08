Cauldrons, Bolts and sour markets: Welcome to Halloween in July

Natasha Mascarenhas Alex Wilhelm Mary Ann Azevedo 8 hours

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

It doesn’t feel like a short week, does it? Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got on the mic to bring an especially packed episode full of big news, fire transitions and even a pun or three.

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.