Cauldrons, Bolts and sour markets: Welcome to Halloween in July

It doesn’t feel like a short week, does it? Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got on the mic to bring an especially packed episode full of big news, fire transitions and even a pun or three.
- Deals of the week: Maolac raises $3.2 million to bring breast milk nutrition to adults, Peakflo raises a few million to scale its billpay tech in South East Asia, and Cauldron raises $6.6 million for its web3-themed gaming push.
- Declining drama at Bolt? A major lawsuit involving Bolt, the online checkout service, has been settled. We chatted through the company’s numbers, and noted one more challenge ahead of the company.
- The unicorns aren’t alright: Layoffs at Outschool and Loft are cutting staff, just as some venture capitalists reload. It’s going to be a fascinating year.
- And we closed with some notes on the Q2 venture capital cycle!
