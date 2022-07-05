Crypto trading volume drops in India as additional taxes hit investors

India’s government on July 1 implemented a 1% tax deducted at the source (TDS) on every cryptocurrency trade over 10,000 Indian rupees, or about $127. The law has only been in place a few days, but there’s already been a chilling effect on Indian digital asset marketplaces.

The levy is an addition to the 30% tax on all crypto-based incomes that began on April 1, which is double India’s 15% capital gains tax on short-term gains for traditional equities and shares.

The increasing taxation could serve as a further roadblock for citizens looking to trade crypto as the potential for financial gains dwindles.