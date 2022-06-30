TikTok tests a dedicated Shop feed that highlights products you can buy now

TikTok is testing a dedicated “Shop” feed tab that lets users browse and purchase products from a number of different categories, such as clothing and electronics. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the feed tab is currently being tested in Indonesia. The Shop tab serves as a hub for products being sold in TikTok Shop, a shopping feature that enables merchants and creators to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok, the company says. TikTok Shop is currently available in select markets including Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Screenshots of the new Shop feed tab posted by product intelligence firm Watchful.ai show that the tab appears next to the “Following” and “For You” tab in the app’s home screen. It includes a search bar along with different shopping categories, including beauty, womens’ wear, electronics, accessories, bags, kitchen, footwear, baby, office, bedding and more. The screenshots show that the Shop tab includes perks, such as free shipping on select purchases.

The Shop tab also includes a cart icon on the top right and a menu on the bottom right that includes orders, messages, vouchers, address and payment. The orders page is designed to help users keep track of their orders, shipments and returns. The vouchers page displays used and unused coupons, along with a tab for invalid coupons. In addition, the payment page allows you to manage your billing information and add a credit or debit card. It’s unclear what the messages tab is for, but it could possibly allow users to message sellers about product information.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our community’s experience and regularly test new features that inspire creativity, bring joy and innovate the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for TikTok said in a statement. “The Shop Tab is currently testing in Indonesia and serves as a hub for products being sold in TikTok Shop. Brands on TikTok have found a creative outlet to authentically connect with audiences, and we’re excited to experiment with new commerce opportunities that enable our community to discover and engage with what they love.”

TikTok did not say when or if it plans to bring the Shop tab to more markets.

TikTok’s new Shop tab seems to be similar to Instagram’s. The Meta-owned platform introduced its redesigned Shop tab in 2020 and describes it as a place for users to browse products from their favorite brands and creators. In the Shop tab, you’re able to filter by categories like beauty and home, for example, and then check out directly in the app.

TikTok’s larger goal with its Shop tab could ultimately be to challenge Facebook and Instagram.

The launch of the Shop tab comes as TikTok has been expanding its investment in e-commerce over the past year and not just in Asia. Last year, the video platform began piloting TikTok Shopping in the U.S., U.K. and Canada in partnership with Shopify. The deal allowed Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account to add a Shopping tab to their TikTok profiles and sync their product catalogs to the app to create mini-storefronts. The company also added LIVE shopping in September 2021, which allows brands to connect with users in real time and share dynamic links to products and services while the content is streaming live.

Although it’s unknown when the Shop feed tab will come to other markets, it’s possible that TikTok plans to test and perfect it for a specific audience before bringing it to its global users.