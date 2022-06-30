Pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Robotics

One of TechCrunch’s favorite events – TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 – is coming back virtually July 21. It’s slated to be one of the best programming lineups in the robotics industry with luminaries like U.S. secretary of labor, Marty Walsh; inventor Dean Kamen; and Amazon’s VP of Global Robotics, Joseph Quinlivan and more.

As you well know, a TechCrunch event wouldn’t be complete without highlighting early stage founders inventing groundbreaking technologies. Pitch on the digital stage alongside industry heavy hitters, at TC Sessions: Robotics virtual day.

Pitch your robotics startup

TechCrunch is searching for founders building startups in the robotics sector. Robotics reaches everything from enterprise to consumer, with both software and hardware solutions, from across the globe. If your startup impacts the robotics ecosystem, we want to see it! TechCrunch’s audience of investors, builders, corporate partners and tech enthusiasts are keen to find the next best robotics startup.

Founders will have four minutes to pitch followed by a five-minute Q&A with our virtual panel of judges (stay tuned for a special announcement on the amazing judging panel)! Selected companies will be announced on TechCrunch. The pitches themselves will be streamed to TC Sessions: Robotics attendees and on TechCrunch.com. Apply here.

What are the qualifications to participate? It's simple:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have at least a minimally viable product.

Focus on tech connected to various aspect of robotics: AI, agtech, manufacturing, logistics, medical device, food tech, transportation, data processing, material science, SaaS, more.

Incorporated anywhere (recording will take place virtually).

In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you’ll get training with TC’s Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Robotics event and an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2022 show floor for the winning team. The deadline to apply is July 7.