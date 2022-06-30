Enter our student video-pitch competition to win a TechCrunch Disrupt prize package

Student-led early-stage startup founders take note — we’ve upped the ante and expanded the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition (Powered by Blackstone LaunchPad).

Our video-pitch competition is now open to all college- and university-level students. Application and participation is 100% free — no purchase to any TechCrunch event necessary. Here’s what you need to know and do in order to compete and have a shot at winning free passes — and more — to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco October 18-20.

A quick reminder: This is a video-only competition — no one will pitch at Disrupt.

This pitch competition is industry-agnostic, and we encourage students building in any vertical to apply. While we’re excited to review the applications from students with a functioning MVP, the ultimate winners will be a mix of student-led startups at the ideation stage, with product/market fit and those that identify as scale-ups.

Applying to the competition is a simple, three-step process.

Record a 60-second video of your pitch Fill out this application and answer a few quick questions about your startup Submit your application and video

Don’t miss the deadline: You must submit your application by September 9, and we will notify participants on September 18.

Why should you apply to compete? The art of the pitch is an essential skill that every startup founder must possess, and practice makes perfect. Plus, check out the prize package.

TechCrunch will select 20 finalists. All finalists will receive two free tickets to TC Disrupt 2022, two free tickets to any 2023 TechCrunch event, plus Blackstone LaunchPad swag.

The top six finalists will also receive a free, three-night stay in a San Francisco hotel during Disrupt 2022. Plus, the the top six startups will be featured in a TechCrunch article — and receive a mentor session with Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars staff.

Don’t miss this opportunity to sharpen your pitching skills and earn a super-sweet prize package that can help you shift your startup into high gear.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place live and in person on October 18-20 (with an online day on October 21). But if you want a chance to attend for free, score invaluable exposure and a three-night stay in San Francisco, get moving and apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition by September 9. Show us your pitch!