Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party feature is now available on smart TVs and streaming devices

Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party feature, which lets you watch a movie or a TV show together with your friends remotely, is now available on smart TVs, streaming devices like Roku, and gaming consoles like Xbox or PlayStation.

Before this expansion, the feature was available on desktops, Fire TV devices, and on the Prime Video app on iOS and Android. Now, you can watch titles with your friends through almost all kinds of devices that support Prime Video.

Amazon first started testing the Watch Parties feature on Twitch with select streamers. The next year, after the Covid-19 pandemic started, the firm introduced this feature as Watch Party on Amazon Prime Video. In 2021, it extended support for the Watch Party feature to Fire TV devices, so you can enjoy social watching sessions on a big screen.

“Prime Video Watch Party gives customers an immersive experience to share with friends, family, and other Prime Video users. A host gets to kick off the party by sharing his or her party link allowing up to 100 people to join in on the fun and chat throughout the show or movie. Watch Party is bringing people together from the comfort of our own living room,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon is not the only company that has launched a social viewing feature in the last few years. HBO partnered with a browser extension called Scener and Hulu launched its own synchronized watching feature for subscribers of its “No Ads” plan. While Netflix didn’t have any such function, people streamed co-watched titles through the Netflix Party (now renamed Teleparty) browser extension.