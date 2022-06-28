Sounding Board founder is working to unlock executive coaching for all leaders

Welcome Back to Found, the TechCrunch podcast where we get the stories behind the startups.

Christine Tao knows good leaders have good executive coaches. She founded Sounding Board to make it easier for companies to manage, scale, and measure leadership coaching on one unified platform. This week, she talks to Darrell and Jordan about difficulties she and her co-founder faced while fundraising and why she believes so deeply in the power of a good executive coach. She also gets into how she and her co-foundered decided to go b2b and establish the customer type that made scaling possible.

