Amazon reportedly plans to hold a second Prime shopping event in the fall

Amazon is reportedly planning to hold two Prime shopping events this year, according to a report from Business Insider. The online retailer already revealed the July dates for its Prime Day shopping event, and is said to be planning to hold a second shopping event for Prime members in the fall. The second event would mark the first time that the company will hold two Prime Day-like events in the same year.

The second event is reportedly called the “Prime Fall Deal Event,” according to a message sent to sellers that was obtained by Insider. The report says Amazon has started asking sellers to submit special promotion deals for the event. Insider also reports that the shopping event is expected to feature promotions for TVs, sneakers and other items. Although the exact date for the event is unclear, the report indicates that it may be scheduled to take place in October.

By adding a second Prime Day-like event in a single year, Amazon could boost sales and possibly attract more subscribers to its Prime offering. The company hasn’t had the greatest year so far, reporting a $3.84 billion loss in its first-quarter results, so it may be looking to use the second event as a way to boost revenue.

When asked for comment, an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company doesn’t have anything to share, noting that it doesn’t comment on speculation.

Amazon recently revealed that its annual Prime Day event will take place on July 12-13th in the United States. The company will also be holding Prime Day on the same day in at least 15 other countries, including Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands and the U.K. Prime Day sales will run in India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and some other markets later this summer.