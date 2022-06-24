Apple Music is raising the price of its student plan in the US, UK and Canada

Apple Music has quietly increased the price of its student plan in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and Canada, the price for the plan has increased from $4.99 to $5.99. In the United Kingdom, the price has increased from £4.99 to £5.99. The price increases, which were first reported by 9to5Mac, are now visible on Apple’s website. The company has yet to publicly announce the pricing changes.

The cost for the individual plan remains the same at $9.99 in the United States and Canada, and £9.99 in the United Kingdom. Prior to the new changes, the student plan offered a 50% discount off the monthly subscription price for the music streaming service. The student plan now offers a 40% discount off the standard Apple Music subscription. The price for an Apple Music family plan remains unchanged at $14.99 per month.

Last month, Apple increased the price of the Apple Music student plan in several countries including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Israel, and more.

The music streaming service’s cheapest plan is now the $4.99 Apple Music Voice plan, which launched late last year. The new service, designed largely for use with HomePod speakers or AirPods, limits consumers to accessing Apple Music using Siri commands.

It’s worth noting that the voice-only tier isn’t a pared-down version of Apple Music with a limited song selection. Like traditional subscriptions, subscribers get access to Apple Music’s catalog of 90 million songs, its tens of thousands of playlists and its hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes and genre stations. It also includes Apple Music Radio.

Apple did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment regarding the new price increases.