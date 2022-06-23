Hinge’s new feature makes it easier for you to be upfront about your dating intentions

Hinge is introducing a new “Dating Intentions” profile feature that is designed to encourage users to be upfront about their expectations. With the launch of this new feature, users can select a dating goal to be displayed on their profile. You can select from one of the following options: “life partner,” “long-term,” “long-term, open to short-term,” “short-term, open to long-term,” “short-term” and “figuring out my dating goals.”

The new feature will also allow users to add more context about their dating backstory to their profile via a new “Backstory” open-text option. Hinge says the new Dating Intentions feature will allow users to focus on the right people and connect with those who share their same dating goals.

“With more than a third (34%) of Hinge users having found themselves in a ‘situationship’ before, this new feature has been shown to help daters decide who to match with, with 65% of Hinge daters agreeing it helped their dating decisions,” the company notes.

Hinge’s latest addition comes as the dating app has launched a number of new features over the past year that are designed to make it easier for users to connect with others.

Last month, Hinge rolled out a new “Self-Care Prompts” feature that aims to inspire initial conversations between matches about self-care priorities. Hinge’s in-app prompts are conversation starters that users answer as part of their profiles and are displayed to potential matches. The prompts are designed to allow users to showcase their personality instead of having a generic bio. With this latest launch, users can now select up to three new self-care prompts to spark conversations about mental health awareness.

The new self-care prompts joined the existing prompt packs on Hinge, including, “About Me,” “Story Time,” “Let’s Chat About” and “Voice First.” Hinge’s “Voice First” feature, which rolled out last fall, went viral on TikTok as users shared their experiences with the feature. Voice Prompts allow users to answer a prompt through a 30-second voice recording, which allows for some funny stories to be shared in a more personal way.