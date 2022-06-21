TikTok influencer turned biotech founder has marketing down to a science

Anja Health CEO and founder, Kathryn Cross, knows all too well that banking cord blood stem cells can be life. After losing her brother who could not find a donor in time, Cross founded Anja Health with the mission of making storing stem cells accessible to everyone– regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or income. The 23-year-old Tik Tok influencer turned founder is a staunch believer in the power of marketing on social media. In this episode, she walks Darrell and Jordan through how the different social channels can be helpful to founders in different industries and why she thinks every company will have to be its own influencer.

