Cloudflare fixes outage that knocked popular services offline

Cloudflare said on Tuesday it resolved a “wide-spread” outage earlier in the day that affected a large number of services including FTX, Discord, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN and Feedly. The internet infrastructure firm resolved the issue roughly an hour after users began facing issues accessing some popular sites including Zerodha, Medium.com, news outlet Register, Groww, Buffer, iSpirt, Upstox and Social Blade.

The company, which faced a similar outage in some parts of the world last week, didn’t disclose what caused the issue. Earlier today John Graham-Cumming, the firm’s chief technology officer, said on a Hacker News thread that outage didn’t spread worldwide, but affected “a lot of places.”

Users had also indicated that they were struggling to use Coinbase, Shopify, and League of Legends, according to DownDetector, a crowdsourced web monitoring tool that tracks outages.

The story was updated thoroughly after Cloudflare fixed the issue.