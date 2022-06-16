Look what’s happening online today at TC Sessions: Climate

Welcome to Online Day at TC Sessions: Climate! Opportunity knocks just as loud online as it does IRL, but this knock can be heard around the world. You’ll find everything happening today listed in the event agenda, but here’s a quick rundown of what’s in store.

The Grid Needs Willpower — with Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Ditching fossil fuels and slashing emissions requires political will. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will discuss her efforts to shore up renewables despite an increasingly gridlocked political landscape, and how your startup can access capital from the Department of Energy.

TechCrunch Mobility Desk Analysis: Get the lowdown on what went down live on June 14 at TC Climate. Tune in as TechCrunch editors offer fresh analysis, and watch clips from the in-person interviews and presentations.

TechCrunch Climate Pitch-off

Join us to see three companies pitching at TC Sessions: Climate. Hailing from around the United States and the globe, the founders will pitch for 4 minutes, followed by an intense Q&A with our expert panel of judges. Founders — watch and learn key tips that you can incorporate into your own pitches.

Startup Pitch Feedback Sessions:

Watch as early-stage climate startups — exhibitors from our live event — pitch to TechCrunch’s own Jeff Taylor. We recorded the live pitch sessions so you’d have a chance to check ’em out. They received invaluable feedback on ways they can improve. Tune in and take notes — the pitch you improve could be your own. Here’s the afternoon lineup.

Startup Pitch Feedback Session 1:

Startup Pitch Feedback Session 2:

